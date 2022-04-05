Delhi-Meerut rapid rail to be set in motion next year 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs inspected the underwork of the Delhi–Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), it was officially announced on Monday that the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC’s) rail corridor will start its operations from 2023.

Manoj Joshi, Secretary Ministry MoHUA, in his tweet on Monday stated, “Brace yourself for India’s first Regional Rapid Rail with the capacity of covering Delhi to Meerut in less than an hour. The NCRTC’s Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut rail corridor aims to commence its service for the betterment of commuters by 2023.”

The first train of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project was already unveiled on March 16 at the Duhai depot in Ghaziabad, following which the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is set to launch trial run on the priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor. RRTS is the first-of-its-kind system in which trains, with a design speed of 180 kmph, will be available every 5–10 minutes and cover the distance between Delhi and Meerut in 55 minutes with 14 stoppages.

The modern RRTS trains have ergonomically designed 2x2 transverse seating, wide standing space, luggage racks, CCTV cameras, laptop/mobile charging facility, dynamic route maps, auto control ambient lighting system, Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning System (HVAC) and other amenities. The air-conditioned RRTS trains will have Standard as well as premium class (one coach per train) along with one coach reserved for women.

On Sunday, the Secretary had visited the rail corridor and while sharing the pictures of the ongoing work, he had tweeted, “Happy to share a glimpse of my visit to the NCRTC’s Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rail corridor. The Regional Rail ensures reliable solutions to the commuters by efficiently eradicating the fatigue of travelling with a whole new riding experience.”

He had also added, “We also reviewed the work done to bring in the functionality of the Rapid Rail from Delhi to Meerut. The fast and reliable rail will ensure sustainability for commuters, furthering employment and better opportunities for the people.”

