STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Riots 2020: Court dismisses bail plea of RJD's youth wing leader and Jamia student Meeran Haider

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat passed the order in the case lodged by the Special Cell of Delhi Police under various sections, including the stringent UAPA.

Published: 05th April 2022 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Gavel

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A court here on Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) youth wing leader and Jamia Millia Islamia student Meeran Haider in a case of alleged criminal conspiracy related to the Delhi Riots in 2020.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat passed the order in the case lodged by the Special Cell of Delhi Police under various sections, including the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Besides Haider, the police had also charge-sheeted various other accused, including former JNU student leader Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, United Against Hate activist Khalid Saifi, former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan, Pinjra Tod activists Gulfisha Fatima, Safoora Zargar, Natasha Narwal, and Devangana Kalita and former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain.

The police claimed that a large number of students, ex-students, and other members of a particular community participated in the anti-CAA(Citizenship Amendment Act) rally.

They alleged that the accused hatched a “common conspiracy” by calling for a march, leading a mob, and instigating communal feelings.

Attack on the police personnel, damage to police and public/private property, stone-pelting, and arson took place on the barricade/police party stationed outside Jamia campus, they said.

Haider was arrested on April 1, 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Riots Delhi Riots 2020 Jamia Millia Islamia Meeran Haider RJD
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp