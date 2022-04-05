STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi sports policy will be successful when players start winning lots of medals for India: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal said that the Delhi policy is being praised by many but will only be considered successful once the country wins medals.

Published: 05th April 2022 09:40 PM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said his government's sports policy will be successful only when players start winning lots of medals for the country in international events, more than China and the US.

He was speaking at an event to honour those who won medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

"You have honoured the entire country. The 'Samman Rashi' that you have been given is a small token from us to tell you that we are really proud of you. We pray to God that you keep making the country proud," Kejriwal said.

"Lakhs of children when they see you, feel that they should also bring laurels for the country. Each one of you inspires lakhs and crores of children," the chief minister said.

Talking about the city government's sports policy, he said that it was formulated after studying those of other states.

"There are three pillars of the policy. One of the things that the policy aims to do is to start a sports culture in Delhi and encourage playing of sports," Kejriwal said.

"It also aims to identify children who have the potential and to help those people who have performed well at the national and international levels," he said at the event.

Kejriwal said that the Delhi policy is being praised by many but will only be considered successful once the country wins medals.

"Ours is a country of 130 crore people and still we win less medals. This policy will be successful once we start winning a lot of medals and when we leave China and the US behind on the sports map," he said. While noting that sports has to be taken to a different level, he said that his government has set up the Delhi Sports University to fulfil that objective.

"We will do whatever is possible to make it successful," he said.

Kejriwal also urged the Olympic medallists to associate themselves with the sports university to avail facilities and to contribute to it.

"We will do it together. There is no dearth of talent in the country. We have to identify them," he added.

