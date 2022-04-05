DU modifies exam notice, but students’ agitation on

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AMID the ongoing protests at the Delhi University (DU) demanding open book examinations (OBE) in May and June, the varsity has released a notification giving relaxation to the students who will be appearing for the ‘physical mode’ of exam next month.

The notification was released only for the even semester examinations- II/IV/VI/VIII. As per the notification, the duration of the exam has been extended by 30 minutes and the students will now be given additional choices in the question paper wherever applicable. Students who have applied for the exams but cannot appear due to ‘justifiable reasons’ will be given another chance to appear for the same. For that purpose, Phase II of the aforesaid examination will be conducted.

The colleges will be requested to conduct mock tests in addition to class tests and will also be asked to upload the syllabus on their respective websites for the convenience of the students.Meanwhile, a student community protested at the Arts Faculty on Monday demanding OBE exam in May. Students also took to social media and raised their concern with hashtags

#OnlineExamForAllSemestersOfDU #OBEForAllSemestersInDU.

The students were seen raising slogans such as “Ek hi naara ek hi awaaz, OBE lekar jayenge aaj..” A group of students also made a twitter handle- OBE for ALL and tagged DU stating that if the university will not issue any notice till the evening, students will sit on hunger strike.

Students said there is no point in giving additional 30 minutes or more extra choices in the questions. “Since we studied for these exams online, the exams should also be held online,” tweeted one of the students.

DU’s Placement fair from April 7

New Delhi: Over 30,000 students have registered for a placement-cum-internship fair being organised by the Delhi University to provide suitable job opportunities to them, according to an official statement. Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta said that the ‘Job Mela’ is a first of its kind in the history of the varsity and will provide a common platform to undergraduate students of over 91 colleges for internships and jobs. The event will be held from April 7 to April 9. It will also provide suitable job opportunities to eligible skilled postgraduate students of over 86 Delhi University colleges. The event will be inaugurated by vice chancellor Yogesh Singh. Over 45 national, multi-national companies, start-ups, NGOs have shown interest by registering for the event.

What does the notification say