STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

LOC issued in haste against journalist: HC

The high court said a LOC is a coercive measure to make a person surrender and consequentially interferes with the petitioner’s right to personal liberty and free movement.

Published: 05th April 2022 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court Monday quashed a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against journalist Rana Ayyub by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and allowed her to travel abroad, saying that the LOC was issued in ‘haste’ and there was no cogent reason for presuming that she will not appear before the investigating agency.

The high court said a LOC is a coercive measure to make a person surrender and consequentially interferes with the petitioner’s right to personal liberty and free movement. “It is to be issued in cases where the accused is deliberately evading summons/ arrest or where such person fails to appear in court despite a Non-Bailable Warrant,” the court order said.

“In the instant case, there is no contradiction by the ED to the submission of the petitioner that she has appeared on each and every date before the investigating agency when summoned, and hence, there is no cogent reason for presuming that the petitioner would not appear before the investigation agency and hence, no case is made out for issuing the impugned LOC,” Justice Chandra Dhari Singh said in a six-page order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp