STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Summer action plan to tackle toxic air in Delhi

Both long-term and immediate solutions will be implemented

Published: 05th April 2022 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Dust is a major source of air pollution in the national capital | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday announced a summer action plan which will be introduced soon to tackle pollution in the city. Rai during a press conference said that both long-term and immediate solutions will be implemented from April to September under the plan on the lines of the winter action plan. 

The minister on Monday held a joint meeting with stakeholder departments including environment, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and municipal corporations, among others to discuss about the same. The next meeting has been scheduled for April 11. 

“During winters, pollution levels rise across the national capital. A graph depicting the status of pollution levels throughout the year shows a decrease from January to March and then again a rise from September to December. Now that summer is here, we discussed the situation with departments concerned and came to a conclusion that in order for the winter action plan to be effective, a constructive summer action plan is also required,” said Rai. 

According to officials, it was decided that from April and September, the government will work on both emergency as well as long-term measures. “A follow-up meeting will be held in which based on the suggestions, we will declare the final plan. After this, we will focus towards its implementation during the summer season,” said an official. 

Rai further said that during the meeting, 14 major points including — open burning, road dust pollution, industrial emissions, urban farming, increasing city’s roadside green cover, development of parks, tree plantation, development of water bodies and city forests, among others — have been discussed, based on which the action plan will be formulated.

The minister stressed that 31 per cent of the air pollution in the national capital is from local sources and the rest is from outside.

Plan to focus on

  • Road dust l Industrial pollution 
  • Open burning of garbage l Fires at landfill sites l Increasing green cover on the roadside l Rejuvenation of water bodies, parks l Tree transplantation monitoring 
  • Phasing out of single-use plastics 
  • Development of an eco-waste park l Urban farming
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gopal Rai Delhi Air Delhi Pollution
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp