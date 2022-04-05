Two more leaders download AAP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party’s spectacular victory in Punjab has not only fuelled its national ambitions but is also swelling its ranks, with disgruntled leaders from other parties as well as retired professionals viewing it as a viable option for furthering their political ambitions.

The latest to join the Arvind Kejriwal-led party are former IPS officer of Karnataka cadre B Bhaskar Rao and former Congress leader from Haryana Ashok Tanwar. Rao’s entry comes at a time when the AAP is gearing up for Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled next year and also for the Greater Bengaluru Municipal Corporation polls this year.

“I am confident that Bhaskar Rao will prove to be an asset to AAP and will strengthen its foothold in not just Karnataka, but the entire country. A well-connected leader like Bhaskar Rao, who is already familiar with issues faced by the people of Karnataka, is an important addition to AAP’s movement,” said Kejriwal.

Tanwar, former MP from Sirsa, had quit the Congress in 2019. He has been Haryana Congress chief and has also served as president of the Indian Youth Congress and its student wing, the National Student Union of India.

The AAP expects Tanwar’s joining would help the party strengthen its vote base in Haryana before the 2024 assembly elections. “My roots go back to Haryana. So, I am delighted to see our Haryana unit get strengthened. I hope that in the coming days, the AAP will form the government in the state, too,” said Kejriwal.