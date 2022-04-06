German soon to be part of school lesson under new MoU

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Government’s Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) on Tuesday signed an MoU with Goethe Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, a non-profit German cultural association operational worldwide to promote the German language in the national capital.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia and Ambassador of Germany to India Walter J Lindner. Speaking on the occasion Manish Sisodia said, “The government is committed to providing global exposure to all its students studying in Delhi government schools and giving flight to their dreams."

"As a part of the government’s programme to introduce a prominent global language in government schools, German is one of the first languages that students will learn. Learning a global language is not just the acquisition of skill but also an association with the culture of a particular country. This partnership with Goethe Institut Max Mueller Bhavan will open many new jobs as well as academic opportunities for students of Delhi government schools in future.”

German Ambassador to India, Walter J Lindner meanwhile said, “This linguistic partnership with Delhi government will open new horizons to culture, art, education and many other partnerships in future. Learning German will open routes to job opportunities for Delhi government school students in many

EU countries, not just Germany.”

Others present at the event were Dr Berthhold Frank, Regional Director (South Asia), Goethe Institut/MaxMueller Bhavan, Director of Education and Chairman Executive Council DBSE Himanshu Gupta, Director SCERT Rajneesh Kumar, and Principal Advisor to Director Education, Shailendra Sharma.