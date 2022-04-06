STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Muslim staff won’t get break during Ramzan: DJB

The circular was issued on April 4, 2022 had accorded approval to allow short leave (of approx. two hours a day) to the Muslim employees during the days of Ramzan.

Image for representational purposes only. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A day after issuing a circular allowing its Muslim employees a two-hour break from work daily during Ramzan, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Tuesday revoked the directions after opposition from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The circular was issued on April 4, 2022. “The competent authority has accorded approval to allow short leave (of approx. two hours a day) to the Muslim employees during the days of Ramzan i.e., April 4 to May 2 or till the date of Idu’l fitr is declared, subject to the condition that they will accomplish their work during the remaining office hours so that the office work does not suffer,” the DJB circular read.

Commenting on the circular issued by the DJB, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta tweeted, “On one hand, thousands of vends in the national capital have been encouraging the sale of liquor by giving 25 per cent discount during Navratri and on the other hand, Delhi Jal board employees have been given 2-hour off from work to offer Namaz during Ramzan. If this is not appeasement then what is?”However, Udit Prakash Rai, DJB Chief Executive Officer was not available for comment on the same. 

