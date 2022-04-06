STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nadda to lead rally in Rajendra Nagar today

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said in a press conference that several programmes will be organised on the party’s foundation with Nadda attending the procession to be taken out from Rajendra Nagar.

Published: 06th April 2022 08:28 AM

BJP president JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Marking the BJP’s foundation day, party president J P Nadda will take part in a procession on Wednesday in the Rajendra Nagar Assembly constituency that is due for a by-poll following the resignation of AAP leader Raghav Chadha who has been sent to Rajya Sabha.

The BJP held the Rajendra Nagar seat, one of its bastions in the city, in four out of seven Assembly polls in the past. In the 2020 elections, Raghav Chadha defeated BJP candidate R P Singh. Gupta said the party will observe ‘Social Justice’ fortnight from April 7 till 20, which would involve a Yamuna river cleaning programme, a run to be participated by over 50,000 people, loan distribution to street vendors under Central government schemes and felicitation of sanitation workers.

On Ambedkar Jayanti, on April 14, slum dwellers will be made aware of the ‘Panchtirth’ associated with the life of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Comments

