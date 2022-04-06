Salaries due: DUTA writes to CM yet again on funds crunch in 12 colleges

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The teaching and non-teaching employees of 12 colleges under the University of Delhi – fully funded by the Delhi government – have not received their salaries for several months. Teachers and students unions have accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led government of the repercussions the colleges and staff are facing.

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) on Monday yet again wrote to the Chief Minister demanding regular salaries for the teachers and other employees and also to require infrastructure requirements to run the new academic programmes.

President of DUTA, A K Bhagi, said, “The grant cut to these colleges is also likely to pose problems for students in future for the want of required manpower of teaching, non-teaching staff and required infrastructure and facilities.”

On the direction of the Delhi government, many new courses were started in 2016-17 and seats were increased in these colleges but teaching and non-teaching positions remain the same. “Rather on implementation of EWS quota in 2019, 25 per cent additional seats have also been created, still no funds have been increased to meet manpower as well as physical infrastructure,” said Bhagi.

He also stated in the letter, “The grant cut is nothing but penalising staff and students of these colleges for no fault of theirs. Perhaps the Delhi government is insensitive that they can’t feel the pain and suffering of a family. An honestly earned salary for one’s work is not credited to his/her account on time. Several representations were made to the office of the Chief Minister, deputy CM but were of no avail.”

The 12 fully-funded colleges are the Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education & Sports Science, Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, Shaheed Raj Guru College, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, Acharya Narendra Dev College, Bhagini Nivedita College, Keshav Maha Vidyalaya, Maharaja Agrasen College, Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Maharishi Balmiki College of Education and Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Science.

The DUTA letter also contained a list of demands.

