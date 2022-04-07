JNU releases admission policy and prospectus 

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru University on Wednesday released its admission policy and procedure for the academic session 2022-23 along with its prospectus. As per the new policy with minor changes, JNU will hold admissions in all its undergraduate courses through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

JNU will be offering admissions in undergraduate courses as well as programmes under its Centres of Proficiency (COP) – BA-MA integrated programme in Foreign Languages, BSc-MSc Integrated Programme in Ayurveda Biology and COP programmes – School of Languages, Literature & Cultural Studies and in School of Sanskrit & Indic Studies for the academic year 2022-23.

The policy stated that admission to BA (Hons) in Foreign Languages, BSc-MSc Integrated Programme in Ayurveda Biology and Certificate of Proficiency Programmes will be through CUET (UG) 2022.

Meanwhile, the admissions in the BTech programme for 2022-23 will be done through JEE Mains (JoSAA/DASA).

The intending candidates are required to apply online for CUET (UG)-2022 on the official website of NTA (https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/) and the students desirous of admission in the UG/COP programmes in the university should satisfy themselves about their eligibility criteria and Subject/Tests prescribed for admission in these programmes.

The admission policy stated that the students not appearing in the prescribed subjects/tests for these programmes shall not be admitted in these programmes and the admissions in these programmes shall be based on the performance of the candidates in CUET (UG)-2022 and deprivation points earned by the eligible candidates taken together.

One of the officials of the JNU stated that the admission policy has been changed in terms of the CUET and no other modification has been added to it as the reservation policy of the government shall be applicable to candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PWD categories and other reservation policies will remain same.