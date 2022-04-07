Museum for PMs awaits only a Prime Ministerial nod

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: A prime minister casting his eagle eye on a new museum dedicated to prime ministers, before it is thrown open to the public -- perhaps a photograph of that itself should become Exhibit A in its many galleries. Yes, PM Narendra Modi will review all the finishing touches given to the Pradhan Mantri Sanghralaya that has come up in the Teen Murti Bhavan complex. The inauguration date will be announced only after that. The culture ministry is likely to make a presentation before the PM in a day or two to seek his go-ahead for the opening.

Union culture minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said the facility might be thrown open to the public on April 14. “The project is complete and the ministry will make a presentation about work done before PM Modi. He will review the project. The PM regularly reviews the progress and gives suggestions about design and content. After the go-ahead from him, the date of inauguration will be announced officially,” said Reddy.

It’s not exactly a new museum, of course. Built at a cost of Rs 271 crore on a 10,000 square metre piece of land adjacent to Nehru Memorial Museum and Library, it essentially expands on what was originally an exhibition space dedicated to the personal effects of India’s first PM, Jawaharlal Nehru, in a complex that used to be his personal residence.

The new Sanghralaya will now showcase all former PMs. The minister said the museum is divided into 14 blocks, dedicated to all 14 former PMs, each part containing audio-visual contents and their personal belongings.