STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Tree axing: PWD guilty of contempt of court

The court also imposed a cost of Rs 40,000 and Rs 1 lakh on South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and Public Works Department respectively.

Published: 07th April 2022 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court dissolves marriage

(Representational image.)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court has held two senior officers of PWD guilty of contempt of court for willfully disobeying and breaching its directions in a case about the chopping of trees in South Delhi’s Chittaranjan Park and observed that the imperative of protecting trees can never be overlooked as the city has witnessed the worst period of air pollution in the past four-five years.

The court also imposed a cost of Rs 40,000 and Rs 1 lakh on South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and Public Works Department respectively as it was found during the inspection that 13 trees had been damaged in an exercise carried out by SDMC and 10 trees were damaged by PWD and that there was also unlawful concretisation of the earth around the trees.

“The court is also informed that a stretch of a road is dug up by one agency and no sooner before the work ordinarily is completed by that agency, that another agency comes along and digs up the same road yet again. This cycle continues year-round, be it for the work of laying down internet cables, electricity lines, water pipes, telephone cables, etc,” Justice Najmi Waziri said in a 61-page order.

The matter is listed on Thursday for orders on the sentencing of the two PWD officers for the offence of contempt of court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PWD Delhi HC Delhi High Court Contempt of Court
India Matters
Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)
Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh among Congress top minds to bid goodbye to Rajya Sabha
Representational image (File Photo | Express)
Lemons at Rs 190 per kg in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati and Nellore bring tears to consumers
Illus; Express
Kerala techies in grip of lifestyle diseases
For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)
Cheaper fuel in Karnataka drives fuel stations in Kerala's Kasaragod to the brink

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp