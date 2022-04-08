STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Closure’ notice to fish shops raises eyebrows

The notices have been given time to time, which is the reason that the number of shops has been reduced from 64 in the past to just 24 now,” said Suryan. 

Published: 08th April 2022 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A day after fish platform owners in CR Park’s market I and II said that they were issued ‘closure’ notices by the civic body, which came shortly after the meat shop ban during Navratri festival, South Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor said that these are “routine” notices, which have been issued to them time and again for not complying with license norms. However, owners, as well as residents, are skeptical about the timing of the move. 

SDMC mayor Mukesh Suryan said that the civic body’s public health department has issued the notices to fish platforms for not complying with structural rules, as laid down by the department. “As per rules, the shops should be of 10X10 area, which at present is being run from 4x4 or even lesser square area. The notices have been given time to time, which is the reason that the number of shops has been reduced from 64 in the past to just 24 now,” said Suryan. 

However, civic officials said that they are not aware of any notices being issued to CR Park markets so far. “We are not aware of a notice issued so far. These shops have been given notices in the past, but if these were slapped notices yesterday, we are yet to get any communication on the same,” said an official. However, residents raised concerns over the sudden issuance of such notices for the shops, which have been existing since 1993 and their closure will affect the livelihood of over 500 people.

