STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Following the sounds of Delhi

It, hence, brings vivid descriptions of the cityscape alive in the listeners’ minds, taking them back to alleys they might have once walked through.

Published: 08th April 2022 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Abhishek Sekhri

By Anjani Chadha
Express News Service

A slew of sounds typical to the city—from the echoing call of the azaan to the periodical announcements heard in Delhi’s metro—blend seamlessly in music producer Abhishek Sekhri’s (30) latest track Dilli. It, hence, brings vivid descriptions of the cityscape alive in the listeners’ minds, taking them back to alleys they might have once walked through. In this week’s Soundscape, the Sukhdev Vihar-based artist talks about the process of making Dilli. Excerpts...

Tell us about your music project ‘Goya’.
‘Goya’, which started in 2018, basically explores sonic possibilities. I emote and tell stories using sound as a medium. Most of my music is electronic in nature, but I use sounds around us. I sample musical instruments and create unique sonic palettes. Then I combine it with electronic instruments like the synthesiser. The idea was to put my music [forward] as an artist and differentiate it from the work I do at the studio.

Tell us about the pre-production process of Dilli.
Dilli is actually a result of a collaborative project between MAP [The Museum of Art & Photography] Bengaluru and the Berklee College of Music; they got together to select four music producers from India. I was the finalist from Delhi. Each of us had to create a track based on the sounds of our city. The concept behind this [Dilli], for me, was that I wanted to highlight the forgotten parts of Delhi and its secular nature. Basically, things that make Delhi what it is. One of the things you are going to hear in the song is the sound of the oars at Yamuna, highlighting that there is a river flowing through the city but we barely remember it. 

I always identify Delhi with Bangla Sahib and Jama Masjid, so I recorded sounds from there. I also went to Chandni Chowk and Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station. All these sounds encompass what Delhi means to me. I came back to my studio with all of these sounds. No instruments were used. Everything you hear are sounds of the city.

Given how busy Delhi is at most times, were there any challenges you faced while recording the sound?
One of the technical challenges was that it is hard to isolate one sound from another. I wanted to record the sound of a kulfi cart, but since there was a lot of noise in Chandni Chowk, it was difficult to record just that. Another question was: What do I portray Delhi as? Delhi is a place running so fast that it can get frustrating. I hardly go around the city. I am mostly working in my studio. But then, if I think about Delhi, these would probably be the things I would like to remember.

Abhishek Sekhri’s ‘Dilli’ is streaming on all leading platforms

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goya Abhishek Sekhri
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital. (File Photo | AP)
Kerala post-graduate student dies after taking Covishield; parents move HC seeking justice
Karnataka forest minister Umesh Katti at the meeting with residents and farmers in Madikeri (Photo | Express)
Four tigers on prowl across villages of South Kodagu, confirms Karnataka forest minister
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Post police raids on pubs, IT firms in Hyderabad sack eight employees for consuming drugs
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Filling form a challenge for CUET applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp