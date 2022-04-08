STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MCDs told to strictly follow rules to check dust pollution in Delhi-NCR

Published: 08th April 2022

A view of Delhi's pollution

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for Delhi-NCR and adjoining states on Thursday reviewed the status of dust control management cells in the region Dust pollution is a major concern during the summer months in Delhi, which is one of the most polluted cities in the world.

Civic agencies have informed that out of the total road length of around 18,540 km in Delhi, 5,085 km has been identified for mechanical sweeping, the CAQM said. The three municipal corporations of South, East and North are in the process of procuring 12, 10 and six new mechanical road sweeping machines.  

“The agencies have been asked to ensure strict enforcement of road dust control measures and timely submission of monthly reports,” the Commission said in a statement. Mechanical sweepers have to be deployed at an average speed of about 5 km/hour, it said. Also, South and East civic bodies have also been asked to procure more water sprinkling machines this year. 

Pollution a big threat
A recent report had said that New Delhi remains the world’s most polluted capital city for the fourth consecutive year. According to the World Air Quality Report, none of the Indian cities met WHO’s prescribed air quality standards of 5 micrograms per cubic meter.

