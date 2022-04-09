Agri minister Gopal Rai reviews wheat procurement

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Friday asked officials to establish procurement centres at Narela and Najafgarh mandis for farmers to buy wheat at Minimum Support Prices (MSP) rates, agriculture minister Gopal Rai said.

A meeting of the agriculture department, mandi officials and the FCI was held at the Delhi Secretariat on Friday to ensure procurement of wheat on the basis of MSP. “The registration of farmers will take place from 10 am to 5pm at the counters. Coupons will also be provided at the site. A special Camp will be organised on May 11 and 12 to expedite development projects of villages. Delhi Village Development Board has so far approved 826 schemes for village development under its project,” said Rai.

The officers of various departments will be there to help the farmers at the counters. This will not only save the farmers’ time, but it will also eliminate the need for them to go around to other counters, he said.

The government has allocated ` 200 crore in the budget for development of the city’s villages.

The budget will be focused on spending on development works related to roads, drains, water bodies, community centres, parks among others. “Along with this, the department has been ordered to complete the verification of all necessary documents of 826 schemes by May 6 and submit a detailed report,” said Rai.

Coupons for farmers to sell wheat

Farmers will need to bring Girdawari — a revenue document — to complete the registration process. ‘‘In case a farmer lacks a Girdawari, they can register using their Aadhar card, a copy of Khasra-Khatauni, and a bank passbook,’’ Rai said to farmers. Farmers will be issued a coupon with which they can go to the counter and sell their wheat as per the MSP rate, the agriculture minister added.