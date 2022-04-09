STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Curriculum for first-year UG courses in 2-3 months, says DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh

Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh has said the curriculum for first-year students under the four-year undergraduate programme will be ready in two-three months.

DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

“Committees have been formed. They are working on the curriculum and it will be ready in two-three months before the start of the academic session 2022-23,” Singh told a news agency. The vice-chancellor said the students, who will enter DU through the CUET route, will study the new curriculum.

The UGCF includes two features of the NEP — the multidisciplinary approach and the multiple entry and exit scheme (MEES).  Under MEES, students can exit at the end of an academic year with a degree. According to the draft, students will have to earn 176 credits at the end of the fourth year of their undergraduate degree. They need to earn a minimum of 50 per cent credits in a discipline to get the degree with a major in that discipline.

The draft UGC framework states that students will have to earn 160 to 176 credits for a four-year degree with honours/research. 

