Expecting KV to extend deadline for class 1 admissions: Delhi High Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday said that it expected Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) to further extend the last date for online registrations for admission to class 1 by two days. The court listed the plea that challenged the minimum age criteria of 6 years for class 1 for the upcoming academic year there for further consideration on April 11.

The counsel for KV, which earlier extended the deadline to April 11 from March 21, agreed before Justice Rekha Palli that the last date for registration would be further extended. “Respondent is expected to postpone the last date by two days,” the court said.

The central government opposed the grant of any interim relief to the petitions which challenged the change in minimum age criteria of six years from five years for class, saying that the decision is not sudden as it is in terms of the National Education Policy which came in 2020 and the policy is not being challenged.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, appearing for the Centre, urged the court to not ‘interdict’ at this age as its order would have a pan-India impact and create ‘heterogeneity’ amongst the students who would be aged five to seven years.

The senior lawyer submitted that the aggrieved students can take admission in other schools and ‘can’t bank on KVs’ for admissions. He added that 21 States have implemented the six-plus regime for class 1 and since KV is for central government employees who are transferred from one place to another, there is a need to ensure uniformity concerning admission age.