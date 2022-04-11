STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Centre flags rise in Corona cases, state on the guard

The Delhi government is strictly keeping a watch on the slight increase which has been reported in the number of daily Covid cases being reported in the city.

Published: 11th April 2022 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government is strictly keeping a watch on the slight increase which has been reported in the number of daily Covid cases being reported in the city. This comes after Central government’s letter to 5 states to strictly observe the  uptick in the cases being reported. The five states are Delhi, Kerala, Mizoram, Maharashtra and Haryana.

According to officials in the Delhi government’s health department, the number of beds in dedicated Covid hospitals will not be reduced for now. “We are keeping a watch on the number of Covid cases and we are prepared to deal with any adversity,” said the official. While a slight increase in COVID-19 cases was noticed in the last one week, the numbers went down on Sunday with 141 fresh cases being reported along with one death. 

This testing was increased as compared with Saturday’s number with 10,939 tests on Sunday. The positivity rate stood at 1.29 per cent, according to data shared by the city health authorities. The capital had on Saturday reported 160 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.55 per cent. A total of 10312 tests were conducted. 

On Friday, it had reported 146 new cases and one more death, while the positivity rate stood at 1.39 per cent. On Thursday, the city had recorded 176 cases, registering a 40 per cent increase over the previous day’s count. The positivity rate stood at 1.68 per cent while no death was reported.

On Wednesday, 126 new cases were reported with a positivity rate of 1.12 per cent and one person had succumbed to the disease. The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic which was largely driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi government Covid cases Covid-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Pakistan's new prime minister Shehbaz Sharif. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
In Shehbaz Sharif's ancestral village in Punjab, people nurture hope of better India-Pak ties
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | ANI)
Unemployment? 2 lakh posts continue to remain vacant in Indian Railways
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath likely to find a place on BJP Parliamentary Board soon
Political strategist Prashant Kishor. (Photo| Ranjit K Dey, EPS)
Big divide in Gujarat Congress over Prashant Kishor's possible induction as strategist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp