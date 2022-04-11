Centre flags rise in Corona cases, state on the guard

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is strictly keeping a watch on the slight increase which has been reported in the number of daily Covid cases being reported in the city. This comes after Central government’s letter to 5 states to strictly observe the uptick in the cases being reported. The five states are Delhi, Kerala, Mizoram, Maharashtra and Haryana.

According to officials in the Delhi government’s health department, the number of beds in dedicated Covid hospitals will not be reduced for now. “We are keeping a watch on the number of Covid cases and we are prepared to deal with any adversity,” said the official. While a slight increase in COVID-19 cases was noticed in the last one week, the numbers went down on Sunday with 141 fresh cases being reported along with one death.

This testing was increased as compared with Saturday’s number with 10,939 tests on Sunday. The positivity rate stood at 1.29 per cent, according to data shared by the city health authorities. The capital had on Saturday reported 160 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.55 per cent. A total of 10312 tests were conducted.

On Friday, it had reported 146 new cases and one more death, while the positivity rate stood at 1.39 per cent. On Thursday, the city had recorded 176 cases, registering a 40 per cent increase over the previous day’s count. The positivity rate stood at 1.68 per cent while no death was reported.

On Wednesday, 126 new cases were reported with a positivity rate of 1.12 per cent and one person had succumbed to the disease. The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic which was largely driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.