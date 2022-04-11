STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Auto and cab drivers demand subsidy on CNG prices

General secretary of Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh, Rajendra Soni, said the "unprecedented" price hike in rates of CNG has broken the backbone of auto and cab drivers.

Published: 11th April 2022 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Indraprastha Gas; CNG

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of auto, taxi and cab drivers staged a protest at the Delhi secretariat on Monday demanding subsidy on CNG prices.

The also threatened to go on indefinite strike from April 18 if their demand is not met. The protest was held under the aegis of Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh. However, many auto, taxis and cabs were seen plying on city roads despite the protest.

General secretary of Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh, Rajendra Soni, said the "unprecedented" price hike in rates of CNG has broken the backbone of auto and cab drivers.

"CNG is now sold at a price above Rs 69 per kg, which is unprecedented. We are demanding that the government (Centre and state) should provide Rs 35 per kg subsidy on CNG prices so that we can survive. We will go on an indefinite strike from April 18 if this demand is not met," Soni told PTI.

Soni said last week, his association had also written to Arvind Kejriwal to provide a subsidy of Rs 35 per kg on CNG but the chief minister has not responded so far.

"We cannot keep plying our autos and cabs bearing losses everyday. This is a symbolic protest to oppose the price hike," Soni said.

He said the representatives of other auto and taxi unions such as the Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union and the All Delhi Auto Taxi Transporters Congress Union have also participated in the protest.

Delhi's public transport, including cabs, autos, taxis and buses, is majorly CNG driven. Around one lakh auto rickshaws are currently plying in the capital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CNG price hike Petrol price Diesel price
India Matters
Pakistan's new prime minister Shehbaz Sharif. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
In Shehbaz Sharif's ancestral village in Punjab, people nurture hope of better India-Pak ties
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | ANI)
Unemployment? 2 lakh posts continue to remain vacant in Indian Railways
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath likely to find a place on BJP Parliamentary Board soon
Political strategist Prashant Kishor. (Photo| Ranjit K Dey, EPS)
Big divide in Gujarat Congress over Prashant Kishor's possible induction as strategist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp