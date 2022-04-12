Indian Railways enhances travel experience with Vista Dome coach in premier Shatabdi Express

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Want to enjoy a panoramic view while travelling by train? Don't worry, now one can board in the Vistadome coach attached with the premier Shatabdi Express and have a panoramic view areas passing through by the train.

The Indian Railway with a view to providing an enhanced travelling experience to the esteemed passengers, has attached one Vista Dome coach with the train No. 12009/10 Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express on temporary basis with effect from April 11 this year 2022.

According to the spokesperson of IRCTC Anand K Jha, the Vistadome coach has features that include large glass windows, glass roofs, rotating seats, and an observation lounge, so passengers can have glimpses of heart soothing panoramic scenery and its beauty while travelling in it.

"One can do a reservation booking in Vista Dome coach in Shatabdi Express, new Train No.02009/02010 at PRS counters and through IRCTC website also. The Vistadome coach has a seating capacity of 44 passengers", Jha said.