STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Indian Railways enhances travel experience with Vista Dome coach in premier Shatabdi Express

The Indian Railway with a view to providing an enhanced travelling experience to the esteemed passengers, has attached one Vista Dome coach on a train for temporary basis.

Published: 12th April 2022 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Vista Dome coach

Vista Dome coach

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Want to enjoy a panoramic view while travelling by train? Don't worry, now one can board in the Vistadome coach attached with the premier Shatabdi Express and have a panoramic view areas passing through by the train.

The Indian Railway with a view to providing an enhanced travelling experience to the esteemed passengers, has attached one Vista Dome coach with the train No. 12009/10 Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express on temporary basis with effect from April 11 this year 2022.

According to the spokesperson of IRCTC Anand K Jha, the Vistadome coach has features that include large glass windows, glass roofs, rotating seats, and an observation lounge, so passengers can have glimpses of heart soothing panoramic scenery and its beauty while travelling in it.

"One can do a reservation booking in Vista Dome coach in Shatabdi Express, new Train No.02009/02010 at PRS counters and through IRCTC website also. The Vistadome coach has a seating capacity of 44 passengers", Jha said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Train journey Panoramic view Shatabdi Express Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp