No bail for Sharjeel Imam in case involving charges under IPC and UAPA

Tanvir argued that we cannot afford to have a system where conspiracies become endless and are rendered in perpetuity.

Sharjeel Imam

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A Delhi court on Monday dismissed the bail application of JNU student leader Sharjeel Imam in connection with the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case involving charges under Indian Penal Code and UAPA.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat passed the order after Sharjeel’s advocate Tanveer Ahmed Mir argued that no allegation of conspiracy can be attributed to Imam after his arrest in another riots case, days before the actual riots that happened on 24th and 25th of February, 2020.

Tanvir argued that we cannot afford to have a system where conspiracies become endless and are rendered in perpetuity. “Sharjeel Imam, the moment he is arrested, the case against him for conspiracy, if any, is over. Post arrest of Sharjeel Imam nothing can be attached to him for conspiracy. This argument is good for bail and also for charge,” Mir argued.

The advocate had argued that in order to deny bail in the matter, there has to be evidence towards an overt act for conspiracy of causing riot staged in a particular location which was on account of overt acts attributed to Imam.

Special public prosecutor Amit Prasad, submitted that Sharjeel’s arrest is not for conspiracy but for seditious speech. “The arrest of Sharjeel Imam is not for conspiracy but for seditious speech prior to his arrest. So to say arrest is for conspiracy is a misdirected argument,” he said. The prosecutor also argued that if a conspiracy was detected and investigative agencies were able to prevent riots from happening, even then it would be conspiracy.

