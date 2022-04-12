‘Unprecedented’ hike in CNG price, auto and cab drivers in Delhi demand subsidy

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of auto-rickshaw, taxi and cab drivers staged a protest at the Delhi secretariat on Monday demanding subsidy on CNG. They threatened to go on an indefinite strike from April 18 if their demand was not met. The protest was held under the aegis of Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh.

Many auto-rickshaw, taxis and cabs were seen plying on city roads despite the protest call. Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh general secretary Rajendra Soni said the “unprecedented” hike in the rate of CNG has broken the backbone of auto and cab drivers.

“CNG is now sold at a price above Rs 69 per kg, which is unprecedented. We are demanding that the governments (Central as well as state) provide Rs 35 per kg subsidy on CNG so that we can survive. We will go on an indefinite strike from April 18 if this demand is not met,” Soni told.

Soni said last week that his association had also written to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to provide a subsidy of Rs 35 per kg on CNG but the chief minister has not responded so far. “We cannot keep plying our autos and cabs bearing losses everyday. This is a symbolic protest to oppose the price hike,” Soni said.

He said the representatives of other auto and taxi unions such as the Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union and the All Delhi Auto Taxi Transporters Congress Union have also participated in the protest. Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Chaudhary Anil Kumar joined the protest and appealed to Kejriwal to “rise above party lines” and help the drivers.