Volkswagen India pulls plug on Polo hatchback

It was twelve years ago that Volkswagen kicked off their Indian innings with the globally acclaimed hatchback, namely the Polo. Known for its timeless design, sturdy build quality, impeccable safety features, and that fun-to-drive experience behind the steering wheel, the Polo has gone on to find homes in over 3 lakh Indian households.

Over these years, Polo built quite a reputation for itself. It was commonly known as the hot hatch or the enthusiast’s car. After all, Volkswagen did their bit to fuel that by offering numerous tweaks to the Polo, not only in terms of design but under the hood where it mattered. The fun to drive TDI diesel and all the way up to the current 1.0 litre TSI unit all hold that DNA of performance is right at the top. In our books, that is what made the Volkswagen Polo the icon it is.

What is noteworthy, is that the Volkswagen Polo was one of the first hatchbacks ever to offer dual airbags as a standard offering and it scored a 4-star Global NCAP rating way back in 2014! It is a product that has won hearts, and while Volkswagen has decided to pull the plug on the current generation version, there is still reason to celebrate, this remarkable journey of the Polo is being celebrated with a limited edition model that is known as the Polo Legend.

The Legend edition will be available on the GT TSI variant that is equipped with a 1.0l TSI engine mated to a 6-speed automatic torque converter. Delivering a powerful performance of 110PS and 175Nm torque and perfectly balancing the fuel consumption with the globally renowned TSI technology, offering the driver exceptional experience. To mark the iconic legacy, the edition will come with the ‘Legend’ title on the fender and boot badge.

It will also comprise of side body graphics, black trunk garnish, and black roof foil to accentuate the look of the carline, making it more sportier. The limited volume Legend edition Polo will be available across the 151 Volkswagen dealerships for aficionados who want to own the Polo. Just remember, only 700 units are on offer. So, if you are a die-hard Polo fan, this is your last chance to get your hands on one before they fly off the shelves forever.

Volkswagen has not revealed any plans with the Polo line here in India, and their focus is on new products based on their India-specific platform on which the Taigun and upcoming Virtus are based. Having said that, we would also love to see a bold new Polo in the future, and it would be a great product to bring back!

Priced at Rs 10.25 lakh

