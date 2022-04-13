50 shanties gutted in Central Delhi, no casualties

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Around 50 shanties were gutted in a fire that broke out at a transit camp in Delhi’s Anand Parbat area on Tuesday afternoon, police said. No casualties were, however, reported. Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service, said a call about the blaze was received around 2.15 pm. A total of 18 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to extinguish the flames. It was not yet know what caused the fire, Garg said.

Central Delhi’s Deputy Commissioner of Police Shweta Chauhan said the Anand Parbat police station received a call regarding the fire at around 2.10 pm. “Our team reached the spot. No one has been reported injured till now. However, an inquiry is still going on. The situation is under control.”

A case under section 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered, Chauhan said.

As the mercury soars to record levels this April, there has been a spurt in fire incidents in the capital. Another report of a fire during the day was received from Kathputli Colony near Anand Parbat, though no loss of life or damage to property was reported. There was also a minor fire at the auditorium of a South Campus college on Tuesday afternoon.

Last week, a fire was reported at a factory in Anand Parbat area. Ten fire tenders were rushed to douse the flames. There was a cylinder blast during the operation in which six fire service personnel were injured. They had to be admitted to a hospital in Karol Bagh. Another fire broke out at five shops in Azad market area on Saturday morning.