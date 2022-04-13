STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

BJP MPs asked to make their presence noticeable on social media and counter opposition

Sources in BJP said that the social media activities of almost all BJP leaders including  MPs of both houses of parliament and all the senior office bearers are being reviewed at the PM level.

Published: 13th April 2022 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELIH: Member of Parliament (MP) or senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)tweets are closely assessed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's team now.

The BJP MPs and other senior leaders have been repeatedly asked to make their presence visibly "noticeable" on their social media platforms for highlighting the government works and the party's policies for the people.

It is also learnt that the PM has asked the MPs, particularly all those, who belong to the poll-bound states, to counter every step of opposition, especially of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) through their social media platforms including the microblogging sites like Twitter in recent meetings with him over breakfast.

Reliable sources in BJP said that the activities of almost all BJP leaders including the MPs of both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha and all the senior office bearers are being reviewed at the prime minister level to assess how much they remain active on social media platforms highlighting the government works amongst the people active on social media platforms in the country.

"No doubt that AAP has formed its government in Punjab but its attempts to make presence felt beyond Punjab and Delhi are to be exposed and curtailed by us highlighting the faulty policies and governance through social media platforms", said a senior BJP leader, adding that his all party MPs and other leaders are becoming super active as per the guidelines of their "boss"(referring to the PM) on social media platforms.

Some MPs were reportedly asked to improve their presence on social media platforms after their presence and activities were found not satisfactory during the review. A set of 15 parameters on government works and the party's policies was given in closed envelopes to the MPs after meeting with the PM containing details on how one can go enhancing social media presence on various subjects.

A reliable insider in BJP said that various schemes and their successful results have been shared to be highlighted by the MPs and other party office bearers on their social media platforms. Among them, is the government's work on the recent operation Ganga, carried out for the evacuation of students stranded in war-hit Ukraine.

The extension of free rations, the issues which ensured victory for the BJP in UP, vaccination records and others, have been included to be highlighted.

"At a time when the opposition is making unnecessary hue and cry over inflation and fuel prices, it has become imperative to us to counter every political move of opposition on social media platforms. It is necessary to do in order to keep the people "alert and aware" against every political movement of opposition, especially the AAP, which is an expert in misleading the people", remarked a senior BJP leader anonymously.

The AAP and the Grand Old Party (Congress Party) are working hard to defeat the BJP in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections,  due this year.

The BJP officially doesn't accept the growing political presence of AAP after its grand victory in Punjab, but as insiders said,  BJP has started working on strategies to prevent the AAP from making its presence felt in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

As a part of its strategy, BJP allegedly activated defections of AAP's many senior leaders including the state chief of Himachal Pradesh, to BJP recently.

Union minister Anurag Thakur had said while inducting the AAP leaders in New Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal wants to contest elections in Himachal Pradesh but he is not able to save organisation of his party. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP social media Tweets Modi aap Polls Counter Active Parameters social media engagement Highlight Stratergies
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp