BJP MPs asked to make their presence noticeable on social media and counter opposition

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELIH: Member of Parliament (MP) or senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)tweets are closely assessed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's team now.

The BJP MPs and other senior leaders have been repeatedly asked to make their presence visibly "noticeable" on their social media platforms for highlighting the government works and the party's policies for the people.

It is also learnt that the PM has asked the MPs, particularly all those, who belong to the poll-bound states, to counter every step of opposition, especially of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) through their social media platforms including the microblogging sites like Twitter in recent meetings with him over breakfast.

Reliable sources in BJP said that the activities of almost all BJP leaders including the MPs of both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha and all the senior office bearers are being reviewed at the prime minister level to assess how much they remain active on social media platforms highlighting the government works amongst the people active on social media platforms in the country.

"No doubt that AAP has formed its government in Punjab but its attempts to make presence felt beyond Punjab and Delhi are to be exposed and curtailed by us highlighting the faulty policies and governance through social media platforms", said a senior BJP leader, adding that his all party MPs and other leaders are becoming super active as per the guidelines of their "boss"(referring to the PM) on social media platforms.

Some MPs were reportedly asked to improve their presence on social media platforms after their presence and activities were found not satisfactory during the review. A set of 15 parameters on government works and the party's policies was given in closed envelopes to the MPs after meeting with the PM containing details on how one can go enhancing social media presence on various subjects.

A reliable insider in BJP said that various schemes and their successful results have been shared to be highlighted by the MPs and other party office bearers on their social media platforms. Among them, is the government's work on the recent operation Ganga, carried out for the evacuation of students stranded in war-hit Ukraine.

The extension of free rations, the issues which ensured victory for the BJP in UP, vaccination records and others, have been included to be highlighted.

"At a time when the opposition is making unnecessary hue and cry over inflation and fuel prices, it has become imperative to us to counter every political move of opposition on social media platforms. It is necessary to do in order to keep the people "alert and aware" against every political movement of opposition, especially the AAP, which is an expert in misleading the people", remarked a senior BJP leader anonymously.

The AAP and the Grand Old Party (Congress Party) are working hard to defeat the BJP in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, due this year.

The BJP officially doesn't accept the growing political presence of AAP after its grand victory in Punjab, but as insiders said, BJP has started working on strategies to prevent the AAP from making its presence felt in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

As a part of its strategy, BJP allegedly activated defections of AAP's many senior leaders including the state chief of Himachal Pradesh, to BJP recently.

Union minister Anurag Thakur had said while inducting the AAP leaders in New Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal wants to contest elections in Himachal Pradesh but he is not able to save organisation of his party.