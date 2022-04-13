STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Film Policy 2022 likely to be out by April-end

The city government is likely to notify its Delhi Film Policy, 2022, which aims to promote the city as a hub for filming and related activities, before the end of this month, official sources said.

Published: 13th April 2022 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The city government is likely to notify its Delhi Film Policy, 2022, which aims to promote the city as a hub for filming and related activities, before the end of this month, official sources said.
Sources said the policy has also got Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s nod.

The Delhi Film Policy, 2022, was approved by the Cabinet on February 24. The policy was also highlighted by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in his budget presentation on March 26. The policy aims to promote the city as a hub for filming and other related activities through a slew of measures, including setting up of Rs 50 crore ‘Delhi Film Fund’ to support producers and hosting an international film festival every year. 

Delhi Film Policy will be notified soon as it has also been approved by the L-G. It (the file) is with the law department for its final nod. Sources said work will be started on the ground to implement the policy after it is notified.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Film Policy Filming HUb Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal International Film Festival
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp