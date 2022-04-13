Delhi Film Policy 2022 likely to be out by April-end

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city government is likely to notify its Delhi Film Policy, 2022, which aims to promote the city as a hub for filming and related activities, before the end of this month, official sources said.

Sources said the policy has also got Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s nod.

The Delhi Film Policy, 2022, was approved by the Cabinet on February 24. The policy was also highlighted by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in his budget presentation on March 26. The policy aims to promote the city as a hub for filming and other related activities through a slew of measures, including setting up of Rs 50 crore ‘Delhi Film Fund’ to support producers and hosting an international film festival every year.

Delhi Film Policy will be notified soon as it has also been approved by the L-G. It (the file) is with the law department for its final nod. Sources said work will be started on the ground to implement the policy after it is notified.