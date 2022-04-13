Delhi government  opens World-class ‘home’ for destitute elderly 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has developed a world-class senior citizen home for the destitute elderly, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday. The Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Senior Citizen Home in Kanti Nagar is the fourth such centre in Delhi. A total of nine such homes will be ready soon.

On the occasion, the CM said, “I will take care of the elderly who have no one as their own and help them lead a life of honour. In this residence, they will have access to cutting-edge amenities free of cost. It is best if one does not feel the need to shift to an old age home, because the sense of belonging and safety found at home cannot be found anywhere else. But for those who are forced to shift to old age homes, we have ensured they receive all the homelike facilities so that they do not feel loneliness of moving out of their homes.” Health facilities are part of the new old age home – including a medical care unit, physiotherapy centre and a public announcement system.

One of the rooms readied for elderly occupants

Admission voluntary

Admission to the institute is done on a voluntary basis. Any person desirous of admission will have to apply to the Deputy Director or Superintendent (Senior Citizen Residence) of the Social Security Branch at the Social Welfare Department Headquarters along with certain documents and certificates. A copy of the age certificate, health certificate, proof of residence or domicile certificate will have to be attached with the application.

The Superintendent and Welfare Officer shall complete the process of eligibility assessment to ascertain whether the applicant fulfills the eligibility requirements. The social inquiry report shall be submitted to the superintendent after the field visit by the welfare officer. The superintendent will take decisions on the applications with his comments and recommendations before the State and Discharge Committee and District Social Welfare Officer.

Facilities at the Old Age Home

The five-storey senior citizen residence has 117 rooms, out of which 81 are for men and 36 for women. Free accommodation, food, clothes, bedding, TV-radio, books, an entertainment centre with bhajan-kirtan programme, health and physiotherapy and many more facilities will be available for the elderly. Three old age homes have already been inaugurated while the construction of five more buildings is in progress. Round tables have been set up in the senior citizens homes to interact with each other, to sit together and talk about their joys and sorrows.

