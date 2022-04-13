Delhi Metro saved 269 Million hours of travel time in 2021: TERI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro helped its passengers cumulatively save a mammoth 269 million hours of travel time last year, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said Tuesday. According to a study conducted by The Energy Research Institute (TERI), the annual time saved by passengers was “more than double to 572.5 million hours in 2031”. These figures are significant since the time consumed on road by people while traveling is continuously increasing in cities across the country.

In addition, the DMRC helped remove over 5 lakh vehicles from the streets of the national capital daily in 2021. This figure has increased from about 4.74 lakh in 2019, the DMRC statement said. These benefits of Delhi Metro are further augmented by the fact that it helps remove about seven lakh tonnes of pollutants from the atmosphere as a number of passengers use the Metro keeping their private vehicles at home.

The Delhi Metro has been one of the most responsible organisations when it comes to its care for the environment. It is also a pioneer in solar power generation with a present capacity of about 37 MW. It remains the first rail-based organisation in the world to claim carbon credits for its regenerative braking and modal shift initiatives.

The DMRC network’s current span is nearly of 392 km with 286 stations, (including the Noida-Greater Noida Metro Corridor and the Gurugram Rapid Metro.