STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Free pilgrimage for elderly living in old age homes 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said his government will send senior citizens living in old age homes in the capital on pilgrimage free of cost.

Published: 13th April 2022 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said his government will send senior citizens living in old age homes in the capital on pilgrimage free of cost. The chief minister said this while inaugurating the capital’s fourth old age home “Baba Sahab Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Senior Citizen Home in East Delhi.

“The Delhi government sends senior citizens on ‘tirth yatra’. The yatra could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic. But it has restarted now. We will send all senior citizens from old age homes on tirth yatra,” he said.

Under the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana, senior citizens of Delhi can go on pilgrimages at the government’s expense. The pilgrimage covers Dwarka, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Mathura-Vrindavan, Ayodhya, Ajmer Sharif, Rameshwaram, Shirdi, among others.

Kejriwal said Delhi has four old age homes now and five more will be ready soon. Altogether, these nine facilities will be able to accommodate 1,000 senior citizens. The old age homes at Bindapur, Wazirpur and Tahirpur can accommodate 50, 38, and 300 people, respectively. Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said the fifth facility for senior citizens is coming up in Paschim Vihar and will be ready in three months.

CM scheme was halted due to Covid
New Delhi: The Delhi government had launched Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana three years ago, though it was halted for the past two years due to Covid. Under the programme, senior citizens can go on pilgrimages at the government’s expense. The pilgrimage covers Dwarka, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Mathura-Vrindavan, Ayodhya, Ajmer Sharif, Shirdi and Rameshwaram, among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Senior Citizen Home Inaugration tirth yatra Covid Pandemic old age homes
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp