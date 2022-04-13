STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
JNUSU wants judge-headed Panel to probe clash

At least 20 students were injured after clashes broke out between two groups on April 10 allegedly over serving of non-vegetarian food at the Kaveri Hostel mess.

Students part of the JNUSU protests near the main gate of the university on Tuesday. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Jawaharlal Nehru Students’ Union (JNUSU) on Tuesday demanded that the university should constitute a panel headed by a retired High Court judge to probe the clash between two groups of students on April 10. 

The JNUSU also asked the university to withdraw its statement issued on April 11 in which it said the clashes broke out after some students objected to a ‘hawan’ conducted “peacefully” on Ram Navami, an assertion also made by the ABVP.

The security guards asked the students to submit a letter to get an appointment with the V-C, student union members said. The union noted that the violence at Kaveri Hostel has its beginnings in the arbitrary demand of prohibition of non-vegetarian meals at the hostel mess by a group of students, and said this it has been corroborated by the relevant hostel as well as mess committee members. 

“However, the same students who raised this demand and violently disrupted the functioning of the mess, and who are also associated with the ABVP have resorted to spreading a narrative of disruption of ‘hawan’ in the hostel premises, a claim that is neither supported by the hostel or mess committee,” the student’s union said in a statement.

Hostel authorities corroborate claims
