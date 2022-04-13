Schools of excellence named after Dr BR Ambedkar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s Schools of Specialized Excellence will now be known as

Dr B R Ambedkar Schools of Specialized Excellence, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state naming authority, chaired by Sisodia, on Tuesday. “It is an honour for us to name our schools after him. Having schools named after Dr Ambedkar will bring a sense of responsibility among students to serve the nation and make it an even better place to live in the future.” he said.

Sisodia said the decision on renaming the Schools of Specialized Excellence Dr Ambedkar was taken in keeping with the tradition of honouring martyrs, freedom fighters and nation-builders. “These schools will be a source of motivation for us to make the education system of India better each day,” he added.

Of the 31 SoSEs established by the Delhi government in the past two years, 30 have been renamed after Dr Ambedkar. One had already been rechristened after revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh earlier and is now called Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Force Preparatory School.

During the meeting, the state naming authority also approved the renaming of Government Boys Senior Secondary School No-2 Adarsh Nagar after Olympian Ravi Dahiya. Besides, it approved the naming of 16 parks under Delhi Development Authority after freedom fighters, including Asaf Ali, Lala Hardayal, Colonel Gurbaksh Singh Dhillon, Gen Shah Nawaz Khan, Col Prem Sehgal, Hakim Ajmal Khan and Deshbandhu CF Andrews.