80 new AC low-floor CNG buses take Delhi's fleet to all-time high

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government is strengthening the bus network and will fulfill all the promises made to the people of Delhi. 

Published: 14th April 2022 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot flags off 80 new AC buses at Rajghat Cluster Depot on Wednesday | Shekhar yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a move to further strengthen the public transport system in the national capital, the government on Wednesday added an additional lot of 80 new AC CNG low floor buses under its cluster scheme. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot at an induction ceremony held at Rajghat Cluster Depot flagged off the new buses.

The Chief Secretary of Delhi, Vijay Kumar Dev and other senior officers were also present during the event. With the addition of these new buses into the fleet, the total number of buses reached an all-time high of 7,081, the highest in Delhi so far. As on date, cluster buses are operated on 328 different routes. The new  buses will be deployed on 9 additional cluster routes running from the Ghumanhera Depot 1 and 2. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government is strengthening the bus network and will fulfill all the promises made to the people of Delhi. 

“Today, 80 low-floor AC buses were added to the fleet of public buses. We are continuously strengthening the bus network in Delhi. Will fulfil all the promises made to the people of Delhi,” he said. According to officials, these newly-inducted buses are equipped with modern facilities like panic button, GPS and are disable-friendly. 

These buses also have Intelligent Transport System (ITS) through which all these buses can be monitored on real-time basis. These public transport vehicles also have ‘bus kneeling with ramp’ feature for differently-abled people and also are equipped with fire detection and suppression system, officials said.

80 new AC CNG low floor buses added

7,081 Total buses in the fleet

328 Routes net work covered

9 New cluster routes from the Ghumanhera Depot 1&2

Salient Features

  • Foldable ramp for the differently-abled person  
  • CCTV cameras  
  • Panic buttons with hooter 
  • Live video streaming  
  • Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) System  
  • Full Automatic transmission with rear engine  
  • Disc brakes  
  • Fire detection  
  • Suppression system
