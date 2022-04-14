AAP stages protest outside Delhi BJP chief’s house

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP leaders allegedly ransacked the Sonia Vihar underground reservoir (UGR) on Wednesday and contaminated the water at the location. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader Durgesh Pathak claimed that the BJP has turned so hostile towards the AAP that it has endangered the lives of residents.

The AAP, in protest against the act, staged gherao outside BJP state president Adesh Gupta’s house. Earlier, all three leaders of opposition –Vikas Goel, Prem Chauhan, and Manoj Tyagi — raised anti-BJP slogans. During the protest, the AAP demanded Gupta to resign immediately, blaming him and his party for cut off of water supply in East Delhi.

The AAP also demanded a thorough investigation into the contaminants which were mixed in the water, and said that all perpetrators should be punished. Pathak said, “BJP leaders contaminated the water by mixing harmful substances. The BJP has turned hostile towards the AAP that it has fallen as far as endangering so many lives.”