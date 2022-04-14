STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Celebrating a spring of change

Nothing encapsulates India’s agricultural diversity better than this day, and there could be no better time to talk about the need of the hour.

Published: 14th April 2022 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Images of seasonal Indian thalis | Vernika AWAL

By Vernika Awal
Express News Service

Let us begin this week with the heartiest wishes of the harvest season. You may be celebrating Baisakhi, Vishu, Bohag Bihu, or Noboborsho, but there is one common truth all through these festivities—today is a day of celebrations. Nothing encapsulates India’s agricultural diversity better than this day, and there could be no better time to talk about the need of the hour.

But before that, I would like to tell you why this season is so close to my heart. Growing up in Dehradun, I would often visit the Gurudwara with my father and help in langar seva. Every year, this day was special—we’d thank the powers that be with gratitude for the food we eat. The entire community would then come together to cook a festive meal.

Spikes of wheat as seen in a farm

After we shifted to Assam, the nine-year-old me could not be any happier—even though Baisakhi became Bohag Bihu, the zest remained intact! What differed was what we’d eat. This is when I discovered regionality in agrarian produce, and it all made sense; after all, what we ate differed with seasons already. Two decades on, today, our food has lost a chunk of its identity to technology. Climate change is real (you are probably feeling it too this summer), and so is the loss of soil diversity. What this has caused is uniformity, but that is not necessarily ideal.

Our produce today lacks regional and seasonal diversities, bearing the mid-term impacts of depleting water tables and less distinct soil compositions. The act of eating ‘local’ is a luxury today, and eating ‘seasonal’ is a choice that is more inspired by Instagram than our subzi mandi [vegetable market]. This, interestingly, has called into action unseasonal heroes.

One such entity is Achintya Anand’s Krishi Cress. This urban organic farm grows seasonal fruits and specialty vegetables in their 6.5-acre land in Fatehpur Beri. What they grow has slowly built an aspirational following among home cooks and professional chefs alike. Re-establishing regional and seasonal identity is of paramount importance to them, bringing back the relatability factor of eating gajar-matar only in the winters.

Chef Thomas Zacharias launched his new venture, The Locavore, last week. Here, one key aspect that Zacharias seeks to promote is a deeper understanding of the origin of our produce, knowing the ones who grow what we eat, and how our eating habits impact the ecological balance. In the process, he is out to build a community of producers and consumers alike, in a bid to connect more closely with what we eat. Given that many of us haven’t experienced the rigours of agriculture first-hand, such a concept is important in establishing respect.

India’s start-ups are doing their bit, too. Agri-tech today attracts some of the heaviest fundings, and for good measure. While that is a story for another day, what I found amusing is the idea that impersonal objects like drones and sensors are out to save the emotions of physical toil and earthy produce from losing their identity.

In all of this, though, the nine-year-old in me still waits to see the day when fresh, organic produce would become an everyday presence in our kitchens. Let this Baisakhi remind us all to be more mindful of our produce, and do our bit to support the ones bringing diversity back to the fold.

Vernika Awal
is a food writer who is known for her research-based articles through her blog ‘Delectable Reveries’ 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Baisakhi Vishu Bohag Bihu Noboborsho
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp