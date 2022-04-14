Civic body embezzling funds meant for Ghazipur landfill: AAP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAM Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and Delhi Assembly’s environment committee chairperson Atishi on Wednesday said that the BJP-ruled East Delhi Municipal Corporation has not submitted tender documents relating to the Ghazipur landfill and alleged that “corruption” is the main reason behind not presenting documents.

The committee last week asked EDMC commissioner to submit relevant documents of the Ghazipur landfill, which caught a massive fire last month, after which the committee asked the civic body to share its action plan on dealing with the mammoth legacy waste at the landfill. “EDMC’s failure in presenting documents hints towards flagrant corruption in the system. We have sent another notice to the corporation asking for details of all recycling plants, compost plants, and trommel machines within a week,” said Atishi.

Reacting to the allegations, Delhi BJP said that the government has a specific office of director of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) for coordination and if the government really wants to seek any clarification, it can ask the office directly. “AAP leaders often raise issues related to Ghazipur landfill for political drama. Had there been any actual irregularity in Ghazipur, the government could have raised an inquiry through the Director, ULB,” said Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

Atishi said the landfill has 140 lakh tonnes of legacy waste to be processed, but the civic body has no solution, posing a hazard to the people and the environment. “In the past three weeks, the place has caught fire twice already, engulfing the surrounding area in a looming cloud of smoke. We demanded that civic body officials present all related documents in a week but the corporation has not take any action yet,” said Atishi.