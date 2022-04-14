Delhi reports slow pace of booster dose administration

Ankita Upadhyay By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A slow trend has been observed in the number of people in the 18-45 age groups coming forward for taking precautionary doses in the national capital. According to the Delhi health department officials, a total of 2,786 precautionary doses were given on Wednesday in private hospitals in the 18-60

age group.

A total of 141 were administered the first dose while 356 received the second. A total of 3,283 vaccinations were conducted in private hospitals on Wednesday. The city on Tuesday reported 2, 733 people getting booster shots while on Monday, 5,302 were administered with the same.

The main reason behind the slow pace is the nine months of gap required between doses, according to the officials. Another reason is that many have started to assume that Covid-19 is over, said the official.

People who had to travel abroad came forward to get the booster dose as getting all the three doses of vaccine has been made compulsory in many of the countries.

According to Apollo Hospital authorities, they have witnessed a steadily growing enthusiastic response to the precautionary dose program that began on April 10th. “We are also receiving many enquiries on the eligibility for the precaution dose, which is nine months after the administration of the second dose. With 7.03 cr second doses administered as of 9th July 2021, these individuals are now eligible and need to be addressed as a priority for the precaution doses,” said Sangita Reddy, joint managing director Apollo

Hospitals group.

According to hospital authorities, on an average they are giving 100 precautionary doses daily. On Saturday, Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India reduced vaccine prices and stated that they would be made available to private hospitals for Rs 225, down from Rs 600 for Covishield and Rs 1,200 for Covaxin.

Dip compared to previous days

