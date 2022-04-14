STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New helpline for kids in distress launched by Delhi child rights commission

The helpline number will be +919311551393.

Published: 14th April 2022

Ministers lauch DCPCR’s new helpline service for children | express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Having handled nearly 2.5 lakh calls in the past one year, Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) helpline will now include an emergency response system to help children in distress.

Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Kailash Gahlot along with Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev on Wednesday flagged off ten helpline vehicles with the help of  the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) from Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Rouse Avenue.

Gahlot said a proposal will be moved to station mobile units at each sub-division so that children can be reached on time. The ‘Children Distress Response Helpline’ will physically reach out to children in distressed situations. The helpline number will be +919311551393.

The team will not only provide relief to children who are in need of it but will also undertake preventative measures and conduct field visits to protect children who are at risk of exploitation such as child marriage, child labour, trafficking, among others.

 Dev said, “Every child deserves a happy childhood and this helpline is an important milestone in ensuring the same. We will ensure that every child gets a childhood free from all violations” Jain said, “The helpline vehicles will ensure that within 30 minutes help can be extended to a child in distress”

The helpline will be rolled-out in a phased manner, catering to children in SOS or emergency situations, out of school children who may be at risk of danger, mothers facing pregnancy emergencies, missing children, abandoned or orphaned children, etc. The helpline will function throughout the week from 9 am — 11 pm in the first phase and will later be expanded to a 24*7 helpline service. 

