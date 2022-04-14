STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nurse, husband arrested for stealing jewellery, cash from Sonam Kapoor's home

Published: 14th April 2022 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A nurse working at Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja’s Delhi residence was arrested along with her husband for allegedly stealing cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.4 crore in February from the house located at the upscale Amrita Shergill Marg, police said on Wednesday.

Aparna Ruth Wilson, a home medical care assistant, used to take care of the actor’s mother-in-law, while her husband Naresh Kumar Sagar is an accountant at a private firm in Shakarpur. The couple lives in southeast Delhi’s Sarita Vihar area.

The theft took place on February 11, but an FIR was registered on February 23 when it was reported at Tughlaq Road Police Station. The FIR was registered under IPC Section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master), police said.

The complainant in the case was the manager of Ahuja’s house, police said. “The Delhi Police Crime Branch, along with a team of the Special Staff Branch of the New Delhi district, conducted a raid at Sarita Vihar on Tuesday night and apprehended Wilson and her husband, both 31 years old,” a senior police officer said. 

The stolen jewellery and cash are yet to be recovered, he said.  “Wilson has undertaken home care duties on several occasions. This kept her close to the patient whose jewellery was stolen by the accused and given to her husband,” said Amrutha Guguloth, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi). The high-profile theft case had been transferred from the Tughlaq Road police station to the Special Staff Branch of New Delhi Police district for detailed investigation. 

