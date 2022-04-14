STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Will bring SOP for schools if need be: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on COVID spike

The COVID positivity rate in Delhi has jumped from 0.5 per cent to 2.70 per cent in a week, even as doctors on Tuesday said it was 'not a panic situation'.

Published: 14th April 2022 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said his government is keeping an eye on the COVID-19 situation in the city, and will bring in a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for schools if need arises.

He said that hospitalisation related to coronavirus has not increased and "there is no need to panic". The chief minister's comments came a day after Delhi reported 299 new COVID-19 cases, a jump of 118 per cent in two days.

The positivity rate stood at 2.49 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. "We are keeping an eye on the situation. If need be, we will bring in a SOP for Delhi schools for COVID," he told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

The COVID positivity rate in Delhi has jumped from 0.5 per cent to 2.70 per cent in a week, even as doctors on Tuesday said it was "not a panic situation" as the daily cases count was still low. They doctors have, however, cautioned against dropping the guard.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Kejriwal SOP Delhi COVID COVID19 Coronavirus COVID SOP
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp