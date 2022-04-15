Government allots Rs 476 crores for development of Delhi's mandis

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Thursday announced a budget worth Rs 476.89 crore for the development of the mandis in the city. The Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board (DAMB) passed the budget at a meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat, which was chaired by Development Minister Gopal Rai. Officials of Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board (DAMB) and Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) attended the meeting.

Divulging more details on the same, Rai said, “The board has given green light to the budget of Rs 476.89 crores for the development of Delhi’s mandis. For the financial year 2022-23, the board has allocated approximately Rs 178.73 crore to APMC Azadpur, Rs 13.34 crore to Fruit & Vegetables Market in Ghazipur, Rs 13.96 crore to FP & EMC in Ghazipur, Rs 8 crore to the Flower Market, Rs 18.91 crore to APMC Keshopur, Rs 45.03 crore to APMC Narela, Rs 5.32 crore to APMC Najafgarh and Rs 193.57 crore to the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board.”

He added, “Along with the development of Tikri Khampur Wholesale Mandi, the development of Ghazipur’s Fruit and Vegetable Mandi and Poultry Market, as well as the renovation of Ghazipur Flower Market, will be carried out, with a budget allocation of Rs 303 crores. The government is committed to the development and creation of better infrastructure for these markets. ”

Rai further said, “In today’s meeting, instructions have also been given for the renovation of Kisan Bhawan of Azadpur Mandi. This will make it convenient for the farmers to get temporary accommodation and stay in the mandi itself. Farmers come to Azadpur Mandi to sell their products and sometimes have to stay in hotels which costs them a lot.”

Along with this, the minister also said, “To monitor the work being done in the mandis, orders have been issued by the board to install CCTV cameras in all the mandis soon.”

