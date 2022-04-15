STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Irate patient at Delhi hospital attacks doctor with scissors

A patient at a Delhi government hospital allegedly attacked a doctor with a pair of scissors on Friday, causing minor injuries, police said.

Published: 15th April 2022

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A patient at a Delhi government hospital allegedly attacked a doctor with a pair of scissors on Friday, causing minor injuries, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, West, Ghanshyam Bansal said a call was received in the morning reporting that a doctor had been stabbed by a patient in the ICU of the Central Hospital at Tilak Nagar in west Delhi.

As the police enquired the matter, it was found out that the accused, Kuldeep Singh, 40, had been admitted to the hospital on April 13 so as to enable his freedom from alcohol addiction and also for the treatment of occasional fits.

"When Dr. Vipin Jha came to treat him, the patient became violent, tried to evade the treatment, and became adamant at leaving the hospital," DCP Bansal said.

The doctor tried to comfort the irritated patient, but, in a fit of rage, Singh took up the scissors and tried to attack the doctor, who fortunately escaped with only some scratches on his hand, he added.

The police did not register any FIR into the incident as the doctor did not make any complaint against the patient, the DCP said.

