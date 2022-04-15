STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mann to visit our schools, to see notable growth: Delhi CM

Kejriwal said his government has improved government schools to such an extent that people from across the globe are coming to see these “remarkable changes”.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar at Khichripur in East Delhi on Thursday | parveen negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann and his staff will visit Delhi government schools on Monday to see the “remarkable improvement” the AAP  regime has brought in them.

His remarks came days after opposition parties alleged that the Punjab government was being run through “remote control” from Delhi after Kejriwal held a meeting in the city with the state’s top bureaucrats in the absence of Mann.

Addressing an event at the Thyagaraj Stadium to celebrate Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, Kejriwal said his government has improved government schools to such an extent that people from across the globe are coming to see these “remarkable changes”. 

“Former American President Donald Trump’s wife Melania Trump came to see our government schools,” he said.   Recently, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited our schools, the chief minister added. 

“Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Monday will come to visit our government schools along with his officials. They are coming to see how such improvements are achieved as they have to do the same in Punjab.” added  Kejriwal in the event. 

