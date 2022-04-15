STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Not toll plaza, but works leading to snarl at Delhi's Rajokri

The civic body was pulled up by a city court citing that long queues at the toll plaza had been holding traffic back at the flyovers.

Published: 15th April 2022 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

An aerial view of the recently rejuvenated Rajokri lake at Delhi-Gurugram border.

An aerial view of the recently rejuvenated Rajokri lake at Delhi-Gurugram border. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Thursday said that its toll plaza at the Rajokri border is smooth and is in no way a cause for traffic jams between the Rajokri and Vasant Vihar flyovers while blaming the construction work being carried out at the stretch by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which it said was causing the congestion, said officials.

The civic body was pulled up by a city court citing that long queues at the toll plaza had been holding traffic back at the flyovers. There is major congestion on  Gurugram-Delhi expressway between Rajokri Border and Vasant Vihar flyover (left cut towards Terminal-3 of the Delhi airport) running into hours, leaving no room for vehicles to move.  

According to officials, the toll plaza has been running smooth and doesn’t have any long queues holding up traffic. “Until early this year, the traffic volume coming over from Dwarka would usually come through the service lane near the boundary wall of the Delhi airport and would turn towards terminal-3 of the airport. But, the NHAI has been carrying out some construction work at the service lane itself, because of which traffic has been diverted to the main road, which is the major reason leading to the jam,” said a senior official.  

However, when asked there was no response from the NHAI on the matter.  Civic officials further said that the particular point of diversion from where the jam starts building up is far from the toll plaza and hence could not in any way be contributing to the jam. The South MCD is the toll tax collecting body at the 13 major toll plazas at the city borders including Rajokri. “We have a fully automated radio frequency-identification (RFID) system across major plazas, which allows for smooth entry of vehicles without requiring them to halt,” the official said.

Court pulls up MCD over issue
The civic body was pulled up by a city court citing that long queues at the toll plaza had been holding traffic back at the flyovers. There is major congestion on Gurugram-Delhi expressway between Rajokri Border and Vasant Vihar flyover (left cut towards terminal-3 of the Delhi Airport) 
running into hours, leaving no room for vehicles to move

