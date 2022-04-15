STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

PIL filed before Delhi HC against fraudulent use of 'Judge' parking sticker

In two cases, it was found that the registration number of the vehicles indicated that they were "taxi/cabs", the petition claimed.

Published: 15th April 2022 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A public interest litigation has been filed before the Delhi High Court seeking action against persons fraudulently using 'Judge' parking stickers on their vehicles.

Petitioner Sanser Pal Singh, a lawyer, has submitted that the fraudulent use of 'Judge' parking stickers is a "serious" matter and poses a security threat as such vehicles having such stickers are not subjected to the security check at the court premises.

In the petition, the petitioner has stated that there are several instances where he noticed the presence of cars with a 'Judge' parking sticker but it was subsequently found that no such sticker was issued by the authorities against the registration numbers of those vehicles.

In two cases, it was found that the registration number of the vehicles indicated that they were "taxi/cabs", the petition claimed.

The petitioner said that he made complaints to the high court administration and other concerned authorities on the issue but no action was taken.

The petitioner has also sought action against judicial officers who have obtained 'Judge' car parking stickers without following the applicable guidelines. The matter is likely to come up for a hearing next week.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi high Court Judge parking stickers
India Matters
Police said illegal encroachments at sensitive spots are being removed (Photo | Special arrangement)
After MP, now bulldozer crackdown on illegal shops of riot accused in Gujarat's Khambat
SP Vijaya Rao inspecting the court premises in Nellore after the theft was reported | Express
‘Proof’ in forgery case Involving AP Agriculture Minister stolen from court
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Communal violence broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli. (Photo | Hamza Khan Twitter)
Meet Madhulika Singh: The woman who saved 15 men from angry mob in Rajasthan's Karauli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp