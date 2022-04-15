STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman gangraped in west Delhi, three held

A 36-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by three men in the national capital following which all the accused were arrested.

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A 36-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by three men in the national capital following which all the accused were arrested, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Nanveen Singh Bhandari (28), Bishwa Mohan Acharya (26) and Akshay Taneja (30), were arrested within 4 hours after committing the crime.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said the information about a woman being gangraped was received at Police Post Madipur.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under section 376 D (punishment for rape) and 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Punjabi Bagh police station."

"Further investigation is in progress," the official added.

Delhi Gangrape Delhi Crime
