SC calls for surprise checks, use of green tech at brick kilns in NCR

Both CPCB and PCBs shall conduct surprise inspections without any notice, the top court said.

Published: 16th April 2022 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2022 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court has directed the CPCB and the pollution control boards to conduct surprise inspections at  brick kilns in National Capital Region (NCR) to ensure that work is done as per green norms.

As part of eco-friendly measures to be implemented in these units, it called for adoption of zigzag technology, vertical shaft or use of piped natural gas as fuel in brick kilns. It said those units in UP and Haryana, which have the consent to operate and have also declared the production capacity, were permitted to operate subject to certain conditions. 

Both CPCB and PCBs shall conduct surprise inspections without any notice, the top court said. “Production will be further subject to the condition that it will be limited to the production capacity as per the consent granted by the respective state pollution control boards.” 

The apex court also directed that persons running the units shall report at the end of every cycle, the actual total production which has been carried out in their units (arising out of each cycle) to the respective state pollution control boards. 

‘‘The Boards will monitor the impact of the pollution which is generated as a result of the units being permitted to operate, and actually carrying out the production in such form as is measurable,” the bench said while posting the matter for hearing on May 6.

