STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi records 517 fresh COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 4.21 per cent

With these new cases, the city's infection tally has risen to 18,68,550 while the death toll stood at 26,160.

Published: 17th April 2022 10:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 11:09 PM   |  A+A-

COVID-19, Coronavirus, COVID test

A healthworker collects swab samples of residents for COVID-19 testing, in Gurugram. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi on Sunday recorded 517 fresh COVID-19 cases, 56 more than the previous day, with a positivity rate of 4.21 per cent while no death was reported, according to city health department data. With these new cases, the city's infection tally has risen to 18,68,550 while the death toll stood at 26,160.

Delhi has been witnessing an upward trend in daily COVID-19 cases positivity rate in the last few days. However, the positivity rate on Sunday reduced to 4.21 per cent from 5.33 per cent on Saturday. The city had on Saturday recorded 461 COVID cases and two deaths while the positivity rate was 5.33 per cent.

A day before, Delhi logged 366 COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate was 3.95 per cent. On Thursday, the number of cases was 325 and the positivity rate was 2.39 per cent. A total of 12,270 COVID-19 tests were conducted the previous day, the bulletin stated on Sunday.

However, Saturday's health bulletin had stated that a total of 8,646 COVID-19 tests were conducted the previous day.

A total of 964 COVID-19 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin said. However, this number was 772 a day earlier. There are 9,735 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 66 (0.68 per cent) of them are occupied, it said.

The bulletin said that as on date there were 635 containment zones across the city. The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic which was largely driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Delhi COVID Delhi COVID status Dwlhi COVID data
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami violence: First victim is a Muslim youth brutally murdered by miscreants
Owing to the backlog by Kerala, which reported 940 cases on Monday, the country’s Covid tally went up to 2,183 cases in the last 24 hours (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 
Centre comes down heavily on Kerala for reporting Covid data after gap of five days
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur farmers' killing: SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra
An inside view of Nazri Bagh, or the King Kothi Palace, as seen on Sunday | RVK Rao
Demolition threat looms large over abode of the last Nizam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp